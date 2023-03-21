Nanta: Highway users can pay tolls with debit, credit cards by September

KUALA LUMPUR: Five highways will use an open payment system by September this year to allow users to pay tolls using debit and credit cards, says Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The highways are the Sungai Besi Expressway, New Pantai Expressway, Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway, Guthrie Corridor Expressway and the Penang Bridge.

“The implementation of this open payment system is one of the initial initiatives as a transition towards the multi-lane-fast flow (MLFF) system that is being actively worked on,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

According to Nanta, the MLFF proof of concept (POC) will be carried out before the end of October and the locations will be finalised soon.

He said the MLFF will be implemented in phases by the third quarter of 2024 at the latest.

Nanta explained that through the implementation of MLFF and the open payment system, more opportunities will be made available to other e-wallet providers to participate, ending the Touch N Go monopoly.

“Healthy competition will exist among industry players that will open up more options for highway users to make toll payments thus providing them with convenience.

“I hope that this effort will get the cooperation of all parties and provide comprehensive benefits to all, especially the people and highway users in this country,“ he added.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in response to a question from a participant in the youth dialogue session programme ‘Temu Anwar’ at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre said that the government would reconsider the issue involving Touch N Go monopoly in the highway toll collection system. - Bernama