Nanta: KKR has adopted BIM, IBS technology in 297 projects nationwide

TUMPAT: The Works Ministry (KKR) has to date implemented 297 projects using Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Industrial Building System (IBS) methods nationwide, said its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the adoption of BIM and IBS in road and building projects has improved construction quality and productivity because the design could be standardised to expedite the construction process.

“The use of BIM and IBS is able to detect early should there be a conflict between design and construction with the help of three-dimensional model of roads or bridge designs.

“In other words, projects can be implemented smoothly with less conflicts in designs that could delay the project implementation,” he told reporters after officiating the construction of a flyover at Wakaf Bharu here today. Also present was Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Elaborating, Nanta said the proposal to use BIM and IBS to the maximum in the construction sector is a high-impact strategy that can reduce the construction sector’s dependence on foreign workers through competence and adaptation of technology.

“Success could be achieved through strategic collaboration with the relevant ministries and agencies and so far the technology has been adopted by the construction sector involving 85.3 per cent of public projects and 81 per cent of private projects.

“I am confident that the aim to adopt IBS and BIM technology 100 per cent would be achieved with the full support and cooperation from all parties,“ he said.

On the flyover from Kota Bharu to Pengkalan Kubor in Wakaf Bharu which is a pilot project using BIM, Nanta said the project was aimed at dispersing traffic especially around the Wakaf Bharu roundabout where traffic congestion has been increasing during peak hours and festive seasons.

“This project began on Feb 19, 2018 involving the construction of a four-lane dual carriageway over the Wakaf Bharu roundabout (Kota Bharu- Pengkalan Kubor) stretching a distance of 470 metres,“ he said. - Bernama