Nanta: KKR to launch national campaign on road infrastructure safety this month

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) will launch a national campaign under the Madani framework related the road infrastructure safety and road equipment such as street lights and signage.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate the campaign this month.

He said the campaign would also comprise efforts to overcome the main issue of roads that are damaged or have potholes and other issues related to road equipment.

“It is hoped that campaigns to expand advocacy and understanding related to road maintenance safety can increase the involvement of all parties, especially industry players, government and private agencies and the people in efforts to maintain roads and related infrastructure.

“I also want this campaign to be more action-oriented, based on the concept of action speaks louder than words... I want to create awareness of such campaigns. I intend to continue policies that are beneficial for the benefit of all Malaysians,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

Nanta said he would share details of the campaign soon.

He said the issue of roads with potholes and infrastructure-related problems as well as those involving street lights and signage are nothing new in Malaysia.

“Many such cases occur, be it on federal roads under the jurisdiction of the KKR or on state roads and local authorities.

“I understand this problem that is frequently reported in the media and social media by road users. From the first day I stepped foot in the KKR, this is one of the matters that I have been emphasising to everyone in the ministry,” he said.

Nanta also said that although certain parties played down this issue, his ministry would never underestimate it because it can cause accidents and deaths. -Bernama