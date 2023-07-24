Nanta Linggi: URDA terminates service of contractors who failed to implement projects

KUCHING: The Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA) has terminated the service of contractors who failed to carry out infrastructure development projects that were awarded to them in areas covering Kapit, Kanowit, Song, Belaga and Bukit Mabong.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said URDA would re-open the tender for these projects to new contractors before the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the URDA Management Board meeting here today, he said the contractors concerned were depriving the people of facilities such as roads and water supply.

Nanta, who is Works Minister, said work on 26 development projects was in progress and more than 60 per cent completed now.

“We will continue to focus on rural development projects and include more socioeconomic programmes to improve the living standards of the people in the area,“ he added.

URDA was established in 2017 under the Sarawak Regional Corridor Development Authority (RECODA) and was allocated RM1.5 billion by the state government to implement 42 infrastructure and socioeconomic projects. -Bernama