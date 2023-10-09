Nanta: LPT1 landslip may have been caused by embarkment slope collapse at flood mitigation area

KUALA LUMPUR: A landslip that resulted in cracks along the (Westbound) East Coast Expressway (LPT1) from KM118.2 to KM117.8 is believed to be due to an embarkment slope that collapsed where flood mitigation work was going on.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said he had already directed the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and those involved in the mitigation work to carry out the repairs at the landslip location immediately.

“I have contacted LLM director-general Sazali Harun and need a full report to be prepared and presented immediately and to monitor the area where the landslip had occurred to ensure there would be no similar mishap in future,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

He said a contingency plan or mitigation that will be carried out at the site of the landslip to be monitored continuously to safeguard the safety of road users.

Nanta also advised road users to avoid or postpone their travel using the route or use alternative roads temporarily to reach their respective destinations so as to prevent any untoward incidents.

Earlier today, the concession holder of the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), ANIH Berhad confirmed a landslip had resulted in road cracks at KM118.2 to KM117.8 westbound in Temerloh near here.

Accordingly, ANIH Berhad closed the emergency and left lanes of the route and activated a contra route from KM116.5 to KM119.4.-Bernama