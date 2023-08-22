Nanta: Report road issues via MYjalan app

KUALA LUMPUR: The public can now make complaints about damaged roads through the MYJalan application, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He said the application has been in use since last week.

“The MYJalan campaign is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this Thursday, and the application is already accessible and ready for use,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM) Convention 2023 at Menara MATRADE today.

The MYJalan application serves as a one-stop centre for the public to report road issues. It accepts all types of complaints, including those pertaining to roads not maintained by the Public Works Ministry.

Earlier, Nanta witnessed the signing ceremony of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between BEM and several universities to enable engineering graduates to register with the board upon completion of their studies.

“Through the signed MoUs, graduates will have the opportunity to automatically register as engineers because they often take a long time to do so.

“We don’t want these people practising without being registered as engineers because it is against the law. So I welcome this proactive move,” he said.

Among the universities involved are Universiti Teknologi Mara, Universiti Malaya, Heriot-Watt University Malaysia, Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur, Multimedia University, Universiti Tenaga Nasional and International Islamic University Malaysia.

Engineering graduates will be assisted by their respective universities in the registration process with BEM. The board has registered approximately 14,000 graduates annually for the last five years.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, BEM will donate RM10,000 per university for five years to those that sign an MoU with the board. The donation will be awarded to outstanding engineering graduates at their convocation ceremony under the BEM President Award. -Bernama