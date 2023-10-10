Nanta: Singapore keen to learn Malaysia’s BIM, IBS initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore is keen to learn about Malaysia’s Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Industrialised Building System (IBS) initiatives through the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

In a Facebook post, he said this included expertise and the adaption of both modules in the implementation of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS).

Nanta said that the interest was conveyed to him by Singapore’s Minister for National Development and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee during the latter’s courtesy visit to his office today.

“This interest aligns with Singapore’s urban planning efforts to support green design principles and smart technology.

“In this regard, I welcome Singapore’s interest and believe that a strategic partnership can be established in the near future for both countries to learn from each other and share expertise for mutual benefit,” he said.

Also present during the courtesy visit were Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon, Works Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam and CIDB chief executive Mohd Zaid Zakaria. -Bernama