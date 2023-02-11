Nanta: Works Ministry to introduce Smart Highway Sandbox programme

ALOR GAJAH: The Works Ministry will introduce the Smart Highway Sandbox programme nationwide under the MyJalan campaign, said its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He said the initiative was an innovative platform to enable the integration of technology in the implementation of road construction and maintenance in an inclusive manner.

“The Works Ministry welcomes the involvement of local and international industry players as well as government agencies to turn the programme into reality, in line with the government’s aim to empower the Industrial Revolution 4.0 with the use of high precision and efficient technology.

“We are still at the stage of gathering ideas from all road construction industry players in order for this programme to have a positive impact on all parties and also benefit the 33.4 million Malaysians who use the country’s roads,” he told reporters at the Centre of Excellence for Engineering & Technology (CREaTE), here today.

He said this after launching the 2023 Works Department Technical Competency Certification programme, which was also attended by Works Ministry Chief Secretary Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad and Director-General Datuk Ahmad Redza Ghulam Rasool.

He elaborated that the effectiveness of existing knowledge and expertise among the Works Ministry and related agencies’ staff can be tested through the programme.

Prior to this, the programme’s pilot project was implemented by Plus Malaysia Berhad in collaboration with the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre, the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox and the Construction Research Institute of Malaysia.

Commenting earlier on the Technical Competency Certification, Nanta said it was hoped the programme would strengthen the department’s reputation as a premier government technical agency.

He added that the programme was started eight years ago and has generated 2,513 highly specialised officers in the technical field.

The programme covers various disciplines, such as engineering, architecture and building material surveying, he said. -Bernama