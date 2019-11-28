NAP 2.0 to be launched in 2021, will boost modernisation of agro-food business

JOHOR BARU: The National Agro-Food Policy 2.0 (NAP 2.0), which will be launched in 2021, will boost the modernisation process in the sector, managing the demand and supply of national food supply.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) said it will continue with the objectives of the current agro-food policy to ensure food security and increase the contributions to the income of the target groups and national economy.

She said the new approach which is based on modern technology and sustainable development in line with the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 will be introduced to further modernise the agro-food sector so that it will remain relevant and support the aspirations of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“The development of the agro-food sector in the future must take into account the sustainability of natural resources and the environment as well as ensure that everyone gets sufficient food resources which are nutritious and affordable, in line with the theme of SDGs 2030 which is ‘Leaving No One Behind’,” she said when launching the National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) 2019 at the Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, here today.

Wan Azizah said the NAP 2.0 will implement various initiatives and set a new direction for 10 years, including developing agriculture input in all agro-food sub-sectors, making the country a major exporter of tropical food, and strengthening the expansion of services in line with the latest technology.

She said the new policy will improve research and development activities to produce new varieties which can withstand climate change and produce a high yield.

Wan Azizah said the momentum of the agro-food sector remained positive despite the uncertainties of the global and domestic markets.

“This shows that with the right guidance, this sector has a big potential to be developed as one of the major contributors to the national economy,” she said.

She added that to ensure that Vision 2030 was a success, the agro-food sector needs young people to take over and inject new life into the sector.

“I believe that with the latest technology, and posts such as farm manager and agrologist, a new career image which is more professional and suitable to the modern era will developed in the agro-food sector,” she said.

Wan Azizah said she hoped the HPPNK 2019 will be a platform to attract the younger generation to participate in the agro-food sector and instill the entrepreneurial spirit in them.

The Deputy Prime Minister also urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry (MOA) to continue its efforts to attract local and foreign investment that would help the national agro-food sector.

“I believe with only with ability and willingness of industry players, this sector can be improved to enable farmers, breeders and fishermen to complete on the international market and set their global mark.

“Malaysia with its hot and wet climate is suitable for agriculture activities and an attractive incentive package and a business-friendly environment will be factors which will attract foreign investment into the country,” she said.

Wan Azizah gave the example of various local agriculture products such as durians, birds’ nests, herbs and seaweed which could be marketed overseas.

“With these premium products as well as other high-quality products, I believe that farmers, breeders and fishermen will no longer be in the B40 category and may even jump into the T20 category,” she said.

Also present at the event was MOA Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal. — Bernama