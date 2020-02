KUALA LUMPUR: The National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020 is an ideal and forward-looking policy, says the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (Mier).

Chairman Tan Sri Datuk Dr Kamal Salih (pix) said the policy would further strengthen the local automotive sector workforce, allowing it to remain competitive.

“Automotive is a crucial sector, especially with the change from industrial combustion engine to electric car or hydrogen car, and Mier will certainly support the policy,” he told reporters during a press conference here, today.

The NAP 2020, which was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today, incorporates three new advanced technology elements, namely Next Generation Vehicle, Mobility-as-a-Service and Industrial Revolution 4.0.

The 10-year policy marks Malaysia’s move towards becoming a regional leader in the automotive sector, particularly in the areas of manufacturing, engineering, technology and sustainable development. — Bernama