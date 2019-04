KUALA LUMPUR: The police car used by Narcotics CID Director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh was reported stolen near a restaurant in Sungai Ramal, Kajang, near here, yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the 31-year-old police driver of the car only realised that the black Toyota Vellfire had gone missing from the parking area of the restaurant at about 8pm.

“The driver was on his way to Negri Sembilan after sending the police car for servicing and decided to stop at the restaurant for dinner at 7pm.

“After dinner about one hour later, the driver realised that the Toyota Vellfire had gone missing,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Azam said the driver also lost his wallet, authority card and other personal belongings which he had left inside the car.

“Efforts to trace the car are being made,” he said. — Bernama