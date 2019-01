KOTA KINABALU: The police’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division had an outstanding performance in the final three months of 2018, arresting 53,380 people for various drug offences – 10% more than the same period in the previous year.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the value of seized material recorded for the same period last year also increased by 231% (from 2017) to RM70.4 million.

“In addition, nine illegal drug processing laboratories were successfully dismantled in the final quarter of last year, four more than the number recorded in the same period in 2017.

“This has been the best ever achievement by the NCID and we will continue to intensify the fight against drugs throughout the country,“ he told reporters after opening the year’s first meeting of the All-Malaysia Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division Heads, here today

He said the remarkable achievement was due to effective intelligence and an integrated effort within the police force to combat drug trafficking.

“Although NCID is the division responsible for combating drugs, other police divisions also assisted, especially in terms of intelligence gathering.

“In addition, cooperation with the public also helped in the anti-drug efforts ... so I thank the people out there for daring to come forward and provide information to the police,“ he added.

Commenting on the meeting today, he said it was good a platform to discuss new approaches and revolutionary ideas to further enhance the performance of the department. — Bernama