Narrow escape for man after tree falls on car

ALOR SETAR:A man had a narrow escape when a tree fell onto his car at Gunung Jerai near Yan today.

Guar Chempedak Fire and Rescue Station operation officer Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Sharifuddin Yaakob said they were alerted to the incident at 6.55pm.

According to him, when the firemen arrived at the scene, they found a car crushed by an uprooted tree.

“However, the 27-year-old victim managed to get out on his own before the firemen arrived and he was given first aid treatment before being taken to Yan Hospital,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Sharifuddin said work to remove the fallen tree and clear the road was underway.

In the meantime, Yan Civil Defence officer Muhammad Zul Izzi Zulkifli said that the Yan district has been experiencing continuous rain since this morning.

According to the official flood information portal of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/, three rivers in Kedah, namely Sungai Sintok and Sungai Laka in the Kubang Pasu district and Sungai Gurun, registered readings above the danger level as of 8pm last night.

Meanwhile, Yan district police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar Haji said in the incident, the victim, Muhammad Alif Najmi Marzuki, who was at the wheel of the car, sustained injuries to his right chest after being impaled by a tree branch.

He said the victim has been taken to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani for further treatment.

“A preliminary investigation found that during the incident, the car was travelling from the direction of Gunung Jerai when a tree fell and struck it at about 3.9 kilometres from the foot of the mountain.

“The incident also resulted in minor injuries to a female passenger in the car, Nurain Muhammad Nasir, 26, who was sent to the Yan Hospital for treatment,” he said.- Bernama