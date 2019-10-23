Nasharudin is still a PAS member: Mohd Amar

KOTA BARU: Former PAS deputy president, Datuk Dr Nasharudin Mat Isa (pix) is still a member of PAS, said party vice president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

Mohd Amar said would not drop Nasharudin’s membership in the party as as the court had not made its decision.

‘’In Nasharudin’s case, he has only been charged and it is not known whether he is guilty or not. PAS still regard Nasharudin as not guilty until proven otherwise by the court.

‘’It is the same as Lim Guan Eng’s, (Datuk Seri) Najib’s or other Umno leaders’ cases. But, if Nasharudin is found guilty, we hand it over to the party whether to sack or retain his membership ... whatever it is, wait for the court’s decision,’’ he told reporters after the executive council meeting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Nasharudin, prior to this, was charged on three counts of money laundering and 30 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) of a total RM3,979,739.40, nevertheless, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges yesterday.

Mohd Amar the case faced by by Nasharudin had no impact on PAS because it was still new and he was not yet deemed guilty.

He said, Nasharudin too was no longer an active PAS member after losing at a General Assembly election. — Bernama