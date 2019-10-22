Nasharudin Mat Isa pleads not guilty to 33 CBT, money laundering charges

SHAH ALAM: Former PAS deputy president Datuk Dr Nasharudin Mat Isa pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 33 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering involving RM4.02 million.

Nasharudin, 57, who arrived at the court with his wife, made the plea after all the charges were read out to him before judge Rozilah Salleh.

Of the 33 charges, 30 were for CBT, involving RM3.72 million, under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

For the three money laundering charges under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, the involved funds amounted to RM302,069.60.

On 27 of the CBT charges, Nasharudin, who is Nassar Foundation chairman, was charged with dishonestly using the foundation’s fund by making payments of RM1.2 million to several companies and individuals.

The payments included for the purchase of a shop in Bangi, purchase of 25,000 share units, catering fees for his son’s wedding, tuition fees for his son and his salary as Nassar Foundation chairman.

The offences were allegedly committed at a bank in Kajang between Jan 8 and Sept 9, 2015.

On the remaining three CBT charges, Nasharudin, who is also Global Movement Moderation Foundation (GMMF) chief executive officer, was charged with dishonestly channelling the foundation’s fund, amounting to RM2.6 million to a company, Wasatiyah Center For Peace Sdn Bhd as a research grant.

The offences were committed at a bank at Menara Felda, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur, between July 30 and Aug 8, 2018.

He faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years, whipping and fine, if found guilty.

For the three money laundering charges, Nasharudin was alleged to have deposited three cheques for RM302,069.60, which were funds from the Finance Ministry for GMMF, into three different accounts.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at a bank in Kajang on Nov 9 and 14, 2018, and Dec 20 the same year.

Judge Rozilah set bail at RM250,000 in one surety for all the CBT charges and RM80,000 in one surety for the money laundering charges.

She also ordered Nasharudin to surrender his passport to the court and set Nov 28 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Allan Suman Pillai and Mohd Zaki Mohd Salleh prosecuted, while lawyer Md Yunos Shariff represented Nasharuddin. — Bernama