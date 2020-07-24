Nasi kandar restaurant operator issued compound for breaching home quarantine

ALOR STAR: A nasi kandar restaurant operator in Pekan Napoh near Jitra was detained and slapped with a RM1,000 compound after being found to have breached his home quarantine, yesterday morning.

Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said the 57-year-old man was believed to have just returned from India on July 13 and had been required to undergo quarantine at home for 14 days.

“In the first Covid-19 screening the man tested negative and he needs to do a second screening test next week.

“Police received a report on the incident from residents in the area and detained the man at the restaurant at about 9am today,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said when questioned, the man claimed he was at the restaurant to monitor his business yesterday.

“We issued him with a RM1,000 compound before ordering him to return and continue with his home quarantine. The Health Ministry will take further action,” he added.

Pictures of the man who was in his shop wearing a pink Covid-19 quarantine wrist tag has gone viral on social media since yesterday afternoon. — Bernama