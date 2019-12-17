Nasi kandar restaurant worker gets jail, fined RM2,000 for giving false info

GEORGE TOWN: An Indian national nasi kandar restaurant worker in Bukit Jambul was sentenced to one month’s jail and fined RM2,000 by the magistrate’s court here after he pleaded guilty to giving false information in his police report last week.

Magistrate Rosini Mohd Radzuan ordered Shamsuden Rashman Khan, 43, from Madurai, India, to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on Dec 10 and to serve another three months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the charge sheet, the man was accused of giving false information verbally to a police officer, with the intent of causing the latter to use his lawful power to do which he ought not to do if the true state of facts were known by him.

The man was alleged to have committed the offence at Sungai Nibong police station in the Northeast District here at 3pm on Dec 9 and charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment of up to six months, or with a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Preeya Darrsini appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

In a separate court, another worker of the same restaurant pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Jamil Ahmad Mohd Adam, 40, made the plea after the charge was read to him before magistrate L. Umma Devi.

The court allowed Jamil Ahmad bail of RM8,000 with one surety and set Jan 18 for mention and submission of documents.

Lawyer Dr N. Ahilan, represented Jamil Ahmad, while deputy public prosecutor Noor Azura Zulkiflee prosecuted.

On Dec 10, Bernama reported that two workers of a popular nasi kandar restaurant in Bukit Jambul, near here, were arrested for lodging a false police report that they were robbed of the eatery’s takings amounting RM122,555. — Bernama