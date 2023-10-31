Nasi lemak feat gains entry into book of records

SHAH ALAM: The “Makan Sama-Sama (Nasi Lemak Edition)” event, organised by the National Unity Ministry, has entered the Malaysia Book of Records for selling 3,526 packets of the nations favourite meal in a single day.

They were sold by 11 well-known nasi lemak stall operators in the Klang Valley.

The event, held over the weekend at I-City Shah Alam, featured stalls such as Nasi Lemak Village Park, Nasi Lemak Suri 223, Nasi Lemak Warung Rindu Pak Ya, Nasi Lemak Chef Fauzey, Nasi Lemak Ru Yi Vegetarian, Nasi Lemak Ayob, Nasi Lemak BangSudu, Nasi Lemak Pak Nasser, Nasi Lemak Mok Teh, Nasi Lemak Akka, and Nasi Lemak Tamparuli.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said he was delighted by the overwhelming response to the event.

“It received immense support from strategic partners such as Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong from I-City Shah Alam, the Shah Alam City Council and others who contributed to its success.

“The activities held at the event were unity colouring contest, unity performance, banana leaf nasi lemak wrapping competition and food truck sales,” he said.

Aaron said his ministry also promoted the Menu Rahmah at the event.

“The vendors showcased their unique and creative takes on their nasi lemak dish.

“I hope to see more programmes and events such as this, which unites the community regardless of race. It will benefit future generations to recognise and appreciate diverse cultural traditions through food,” he said.

A Nasi Lemak Village Park spokesman said: “We are so happy that we entered the Malaysia Book of Records. We sold a lot of nasi lemak packets in the two-day event.

“It is truly a great exposure for me and my co-workers. The organisers provided a spacious location and equipment for the event.

“We were guided thoroughly to make this event successful,” she said.

Visitor Nurul Radhiah Kamaruzaman, 23, said: “I came with six of my friends. I could not resist trying dishes from every stall.

“The nasi lemak by multi-racial sellers was interesting. It was my first time trying Ru Yi vegetarian, Chef Fauzey and Akka Nasi Lemak.

“The taste was a mouthwatering explosion of flavours that left us craving for more,” she said.

Manisha Sekharan, 35 said: “I took the chance to try the pocket-friendly Menu Rahmah, which was sold between RM1 and RM5 by the nasi lemak sellers.

“I really enjoyed the entire event. I was delighted to watch a Malay band singing Tamil and Chinese songs,” she said.