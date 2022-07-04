Nasi lemak seller claims trial to 25 charges of gold investment fraud

KUANTAN: A nasi lemak seller was charged at two separate Magistrate’s Courts here today on 25 counts of gold investment fraud, involving losses totalling RM161,073 from September last year to January this year.

Wan Noraini Wan Abdullah, 43, from Jalan Gambang here, however, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read to her.

In the court before Magistrate Ainis Abu Hassan Shaari, Wan Noraini was charged with 12 counts of deceiving three women related to the investment in Empire Gold Ventures at Sungai Isap Maju 1 from Sept 28, 2021, to Jan 10, 2022.

Wan Noraini allegedly committed the offences by offering gold value return packages, which prompted the victims to pay RM900, RM11,500 and RM12,100, respectively. But, the accused was said to have handed over the value of gold at a lower rate.

On the other 13 charges before Magistrate Nurul Farahah Mohd Suah, the accused was alleged to have deceived another two women with the non-existent gold investment offer at the same company from Nov 6, 2021, to Jan 10, 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment of up to 10 years and whipping, and a fine if convicted.

The two Magistrates respectively set bail at RM24,000 and RM48,000 with one surety each for all charges.

The courts then set July 21 and Aug 8 for mention. - Bernama