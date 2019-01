PUTRAJAYA: The National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023 is a living document that belongs to all of us, said National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) Director-General Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.

He said the plan, developed by GIACC, with the cooperation of other government agencies, was produced without having to pay millions of ringgit to an international consultant company.

He said the NACP was the product of efforts by the government employees by using existing expertise in the country, taking into account the data and empirical evidence from previous cases of corruption.

“It is analysed thoroughly using corruption risk assessment methods to identify areas of priority that require serious attention,“ he said at the launch of the NACP 2019-2023 by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here today.

NACP 2019-2023 is implemented based on 22 strategies that will be prioritised for six major sectors. It contains 115 anti-corruption initiatives involving various sectors namely, politics; public procurement; law enforcement; public sector administration; legislation and judiciary; as well as corporate governance.

It was developed to replace the National Integrity Plan (PIN).

The plan was developed to set a practical target based on initiatives to be taken by every government and private agencies to address problems of corruption, integrity and governance for the next five years.

“This is not a plan by only GIACC or JPM (Prime Minister’s Department) plan,“ Abu Kassim said.

He said what was contained in the plan was not final or sacred.

“From time to time, we will evaluate and revise and possibly add or take out what we are planning now, depending on the current situation,“ he added.

Abu Kassim said he welcomed cooperation from all quarters, by playing their respective role, in realising the NACP. — Bernama