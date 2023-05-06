National audition kickstarts Mrs Malaysia World 2023 Pageant

KUALA LUMPUR: The ball has started rolling for the selection of Mrs Malaysia World 2023.

Fifteen semi-finalists were picked at a national audition held on May 28, Datin Harveen Kaur, national director of Mrs Malaysia World and managing director of Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd, said today.

“In support of the Mental Health Awareness Month (in May), all the participants attended the audition in green pants in accordance with the theme for this year – Look Around, Look Within,” she told Bernama.

The final of the 2023 Mrs Malaysia World pageant is scheduled for Sept 3, 2023.

Harveen Kaur said 2023 marks the fifth anniversary of Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd. The company was founded in 2018 by Datuk Dr Kattayat Mohandas, a renowned anaesthetist based in Kuala Lumpur.

The Mrs Malaysia World pageant organised by Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd is the only official preliminary of Mrs World, the oldest beauty pageant for married women in the world founded by the late David Marmel in 1984.-Bernama