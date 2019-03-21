National auto sector needs improvement in many areas: Ong

KUALA LUMPUR: The national automotive landscape involves many areas of engineering that need to be upgraded, including adapting to new technologies, said Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming.

Echoing Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call for the industry to gain knowledge in automotive engineering technology, in relation to the third national car, Ong said there are always new technologies coming into the automotive sector.

“When you talk about the new national car, that (automotive engineering knowledge) is more focused on the manufacturing side,” he told reporters after officiating the 11th Automechanika Kuala Lumpur auto trade fair here today.

Ong said there were a lot of new technologies and new skills that needed to be mastered in the area’s supply and after sale service as part and parcel of the national automotive landscape, and they were not confined only to the third national car.

On the three-day event, he said it is an ideal platform for local and overseas industry players to build their business networks and expand their business in the Asean region and other markets.

About 300 exhibitors from China, European countries, South Korea, Middle Eastern countries, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia are showcasing their products, services and technologies at the three-day event. — Bernama