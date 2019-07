SHAH ALAM: The National Botanical Park in Bukit Cerakah here, which was closed to the public since last March for cleaning and restoration work after a thunderstorm lashed through it, reopens today.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Sallehhudin Hassan said the park is being re-opened earlier than scheduled to enable the public to carry out recreational activities.

“The park is back in operation from today, but only limited to route A such as the padi farm, spice garden, animal park and hall,” he told reporters after flagging off a Fun Run programme in conjunction with the re-opening of the park.

He said restoration work at the park is expected to be fully completed in January next year.

The areas still under restoration are along route B and C including the adventure area, like for jungle trekking, cycling and other extreme sports activities. — Bernama