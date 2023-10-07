National Carbon Policy expected to be implemented this year: Nik Nazmi

KUCHING: The National Carbon Policy, which aims, among others, to provide guidance on carbon trading at the state level, is expected to be ready for implementation this year, said Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix).

He said the Malaysia Climate Change Action Council (MyCAC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be held this Friday to present the latest status of the policy and detail the scope of legislation that needs to be implemented under the policy framework.

“This meeting will also be attended by the menteris besar and the chief ministers. The function at the federal level is to facilitate (for carbon trading activities) in the states involved, so we will prepare the policy this year.. and the basis will be presented this week in MyCAC meeting,” he said.

Nazmi, speaking in a press conference after paying a courtesy call to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today, said that based on the results of the discussion in the meeting later, the government will also examine the law enforcement requirements for regulatory aspects and monetisation of carbon business.

“(Carbon trading) does not require any amendments to the law as it only involves legislation and policy,” he said and added that his ministry actively held discussions related to carbon trading with the state governments since matters related to land for carbon storage are state matters.

On June 30, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the government is studying a proposal to place carbon trading under the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (KPK).

Fadillah, who is also Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, said that currently, all issues related to carbon are under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC).

Earlier, Nik Nazmi and Abang Johari witnessed the handing over of eight River Corridor Rehabilitation Plan (RMKS) projects that had been fully completed by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to the Sarawak government.

The implementation of the project involving an allocation of RM63 million involves river corridors in Batang Kayan in Lundu, Batang Balingian (Mukah) and Batang Sadong in Pekan Gedong and Serian.

In addition, projects involving the restoration of river banks were also conducted in Batang Sadong, Simunjan, retaining wall Sungai Baram, Rumah Naing, Pekan Sabtu Oya and Betong.

“These projects also provide added value with the development of recreational areas for local residents and bring benefits to nearly 195,000 local residents,” said Nik Nazmi. - Bernama