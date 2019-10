NILAI: The National Cleanliness Policy which is set to be launched this Sunday, is believed to be able to help local authorities in better maintaining the cleanliness of their respective jurisdictions as well as improving the waste management system.

Nilai Municipal Council (MPN) president Datuk Zazali Salehudin said he was optimistic that the policy would also see cleanliness related regulations being enforced more stringently.

“We welcome the introduction of the National Cleanliness Policy because it would also see certain rules being introduced, and I am sure that there will stricter enforcement to ensure that the surroundings always remain clean and well maintained.

“Therefore, I hope that this policy can help local authorities manage waste according to better and more effective practices, while at the same time, help us improve cleanliness in our jurisdictions,“ he told Bernama here today.

Zazali, who is also the president of the Seremban Municipal Council said that good hygiene practices should be emphasised to ensure the wellbeing of ourselves, our families, and society at large.

“Having good hygiene can prevent us from outbreaks of dangerous diseases and reduce the risk of environmental pollution,“ he said.

Zazali said the local authorities had also carried out various initiatives such as the Zero Waste Zone programme and the campaign to ban the use of polystyrene by 2020.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin recently said the implementation of the National Cleanliness Policy would include a roadmap for a better and more organised waste management system.

She said this was in line with the government’s desire to create a clean and comfortable environment for all Malaysians.

The policy is expected to be launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Meanwhile, waste management concessionaire SWM Environment Sdn Bhd is also playing an active role in fostering public awareness on cleanliness, recycling and waste sorting through briefings, exhibitions, as well as the distribution of posters.

SWM Environment Sdn Bhd’s senior manager of corporate affairs Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin said the company had also organised the KITAR3CYCLE programme to incentivise good recycling practices.

“The programme is aimed at encouraging the public to start recycling and make it part of their lifestyle to preserve the environment.

Mohd Norlisam said that the installation of signages showing service schedules was also carried to ensure the public was informed of the operations to collect solid waste and public cleansing activities in their respective areas.

He said efforts to raise the public’s awareness of cleanliness were also being carried out online via websites and social media like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. — Bernama