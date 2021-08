KUALA LUMPUR: The small-scale National Day 2021 celebration that will take place tomorrow will be closely monitored to ensure compliance with Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek (pix) said the National Day Organising Committee that was chaired by him and comprised various agencies including the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN) would monitor the matter throughout the duration of the event.

“We are always discussing the new approaches that we will introduce to ensure safety and prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said when appearing as a guest on TV3’s Malaysia Hari Ini programme today.

Mohammad said the organising committee would ensure that those involved in the event have been fully vaccinated, observe physical distancing at all times, always wear face masks and use hand sanitisers.

He also called on Malaysians to watch the National Day 2021 celebration, which will be broadcast on local television stations starting at

7.30am.

Earlier, Mohammad said this year’s National Day celebration would be celebrated under the new normal circumstances again, but with a difference through the use of more advanced digital communication technology.

The celebration will be based on the Mix Reality concept, namely a combination of physical presentation, AR (Augmented Reality) technology and also XR (Extended Reality) which are interactive and high technology in nature.

-Bernama