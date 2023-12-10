National Day 2023 celebration gets good response from people of various races

KUALA LUMPUR: The organisation of the National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31 received an overwhelming response with the participation of various races in the country, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said various programmes and main segments highlighting elements of unity were showcased at the event that portrayed the spirit of togetherness among members of diverse society in the country.

“(Among them are) the special ‘Gegar Madani’ performance by about 800 dancers and 600 school students, and a performance by 400 drummers of various races.

“The Malaysia Madani Unity contingent parade saw the participation of 400 people of various races and ethnicities in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak, donning traditional costumes of various ethnic groups in the country,” she said.

She said this in reply to a question from Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang) on the matter during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Teo said that this year’s event also received positive feedback from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Muhammad Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who extended their gratitude and congratulated the Unity Government over the extraordinary and vibrant National Day 2023 celebrations. -Bernama