National Day 2023: Telcos told to increase internet speed

PUTRAJAYA: Telecommunication service providers (telcos) have been instructed to increase the speed of internet services on Aug 31 for the 2023 National Day celebration in Putrajaya.

National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 celebrations working committee secretary Mazlan Abd Mutalib (pix) said good internet access was a crucial element in hosting the important national event to ensure a smooth workflow for those on duty.

“We do not want their duties to be hampered due to internet problems. The internet is a crucial element,” he told Bernama after surveying the 2023 National Day preparations at Dataran Putrajaya here today.

He was told that several telcos had begun installing telecommunication transmitters at the designated locations in Dataran Putrajaya and testing the access speed of their respective internet networks.

Mazlan, who is also the Communications and Digital Ministry senior undersecretary (management) Mazlan Abd Mutalib, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would monitor the situation to ensure good internet service on that day.

He was also satisfied with the level of logistical and technical preparations, which had now reached 90 per cent.

For visitors on Aug 31, Mazlan said there would be various services provided, including free buses, free parking, 100 mobile toilets and 4,000 tiered seats, as well as over 100 stalls around Dataran Putrajaya for them to easily purchase food and drinks.

The theme for the 2023 National Day and Malaysia Day is ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), while the Malaysia Madani logo has been selected as the official emblem of this year’s celebration.

This will be the fifth time the National Day celebration is held in Putrajaya, with the previous four being in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019. -Bernama