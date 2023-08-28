National Day: 50 ATM, security forces assets to be involved in air show

KUALA LUMPUR: About 50 air assets of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and security forces will be involved in the air show in conjunction with the 2023 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on Thursday (Aug 31).

The show which will be led by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will involve assets of various categories including Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jets; F/A-18D Hornet and BAE Hawk; A400M transport aircraft; and C130 Hercules as well as helicopters from the Royal Malaysian Army and Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

In addition, there will also be aerial assets from the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

The event that is expected to steal the spotlight at the air show is the combined segment of the helicopter formation that will involve 25 helicopters that will serve some amazing and thrilling stunts to the spectators.

The segment will display the capabilities and readiness of the country’s security forces as a result of a combination of special skills and expertise for visitors to the 2023 National Day celebration.

Meanwhile, the Army’s Western Field Command Headquarters informed that as many as 178 ATM assets, including the VAMTAC S3 Weapons Carrier Vehicle (KPS); 105mm LG MK III artillery cannon; 8x8 Gempita AFV 30mm Armoured Personnel Carrrier; ACV 300 Adnan IFV 12.7mm tank; and the PT 91 Pendekar tank will be involved in the 2023 National Day parade.

Among the assets in the parade that are expected to draw attention are the ASTROS II Multiple Launch Rocket System (SRLB); Field Hospital; Pontoon Tactical Bridge Vehicle - Standard Module; and Tactical Mobility Support System (TMSS) vehicles.

For RMN, the navy will display two RMN Missile Trailers and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) while the RMAF will display three RMAF Missile Trailers.

The ATM contingent is the largest contingent in the 2023 National Day parade and among those involved are the combined contingent of ATM specialized forces; 10 PARA Brigade team; ATM reserve team; and a Malbatt team.

Themed “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), 10 contingent components will participate in the parade on Aug 31, which are Nationhood; Madani Malaysian Unity; Economy; Banking; Telecommunications; Creative Industries; Community; National Sports; Well-being and National Security. - Bernama