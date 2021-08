PUTRAJAYA: Residents in Putraya converged to several locations in the federal government’s administrative centre today to get the best view of the air show performed by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) for the country’s 64th National Day celebration.

The strategic locations include Dataran Putra, Dataran Putrajaya and the Seri Perdana Bridge and those who gathered there adhered to the stipulated standard operating procedures, especially on wearing of face mask and physical distancing.

As quickly as they arrived, they quickly dispersed after the show ended as the police blared through the loud speakers in their patrol cars reminding the public to comply with the stipulated SOP.

Aza Abdul Murad, 39, said she was at Dataran Putra as early as 7.30 am so as to get the best spot to watch the air show.

“The sound of the jet fighters flying past the sky evokes the sound of freedom. It was spectacular and evoke the spirit of independence,“ said the woman, who is from Pahang.

Aza injured her leg recently but said it did not dampen her spirit to leave her house to enliven the National Day celebration which was held under the new normal circumstances due to Covid-19.

“My message to the young people, celebrate National Day,” she added.

The air show, involving the Sukhoi Su-30MKM, F/A 18D Hornet and the BAE Hawk 108, was led by Lt Col Mohd Norazan Othman.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ashraf Mohd Noor, 52, brought along his three children to Dataran Putra to watch the air show.

“They were excited since last night to come here (Dataran Merdeka). Luckily, the rain stopped this morning and we were able to come and o see the air show.

“National Day is a once a year celebration. It is only apt that we, as Malaysians, celebrate the occasion to show our love for the country, to show our gratitude to be living in an independent country.

“The young generation may not experience the hardship that the elders had to face in fighting for the country’s independence, but parents should sow the patriotic feeling for the country among their children to make them value the meaning of independence,” he added.

His 14 year-old son, Mohamad, when asked the meaning of independence, said it also meant to be free from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Being independent means to be free from being colonised, but for us youngsters, independence means to free from the pandemic so that life could return to normal,” he added.

As for air force pensioner, Syamssul Anwar Zaini, 43, he and his family find it more comfortable celebrating National Day at home watching the event on television.

He said celebrating National Day does not mean having to be out at public places, like he used to, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Even with Covid-19 still a threat, he said, it was not an excuse for Malaysians to not celebrate the occasion.

As Malaysians, we should rejoice and be glad for the independence achieved by the country, he added.- Bernama