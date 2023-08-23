National Day: Kelantan will use federal theme with addition - Deputy MB

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government will use the same logo and theme as the federal government for this year’s National Day celebrations.

Deputy Menteri Besar, Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan (pix), said that however, the state executive council (exco) members who met today also agreed to add the state government’s slogan to the theme introduced by the federal government.

“As for the theme of the National Day celebrations at the Kelantan government level, we will continue with the theme used at the federal level, which is ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope).

“However, we will add ‘Membangun Bersama Islam’ (Developing Together with Islam) as the state government tagline,” he said at a press conference after the meeting here, which was also attended by Kelantan Menteri Besar, Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

Previously, Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth chief, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, announced that the four states under the PN administration may use different National Day logos and themes for state-level celebrations.

Commenting further, Mohamed Fadzli said that the state level celebration will be held on the evening of Aug 30, at Dataran Warisan Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV, and will start as early as 6.30 pm.

“The celebration will then continue inside the stadium, involving parades,” he said. -Bernama