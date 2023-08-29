National Day: Minor improvements to be made following full rehearsal today - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will make some minor improvements as part of the final preparations for the National Day 2023 celebrations this Thursday, said Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Although he was satisfied with the full rehersal today, Fahmi said certain matters such as the timing of the parade contingents and the movement of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) assets need to be improved to ensure the parade runs smoothly.

“We need to improve a little on the timing between the contingents’ march-past because a difference of one or two minutes will affect the military assets parade

“So, we need to be diciplined and keep to the timing, perhaps the contingents must be reminded to move on time,“ he told reporters after the full rehearsal at Dataran Putrajaya today.

Fahmi, who is the National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 Main Committee chairman said the final rehearsal went smoothly and all parties were prepared in terms of their performances, the march-past and air shows.

He said the full rehearsal today was very much like the actual day of the event due to the presence of the large crowd who came for the preview of the celebration themed “Malaysia Madani: Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope.”

Earlier, Fahmi met 600 schoolchildren as a show of support and to thank them for joining forces with about 1,000 dancers and drummers from the National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) in their performance.

A total of 10 contingent components will be involved in the march-past and parade on Aug 31, namely nationhood, economic, banking, telecommunication, creative industry and broadcast, community, national sports, well-being and national security contingents. - Bernama