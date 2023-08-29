National Day parade full rehearsal draws large crowd, thanks to school holiday

PUTRAJAYA: The full rehearsal of the 2023 National Day march-past and parade proceeded smoothly at Dataran Putrajaya today, cheered on by a large audience, which included children, taking advantage of the current school holiday.

People came as early as 6 am to secure a place in the multi-level rows of seats provided or to stand right in front of the procession to get a clear view of the show.

A 10-year-old student from Sekolah Kebangsaan Merab Luar, Kajang, Muhammad Thaqif Fawwaz Mohd Tadzman, said his favourite part was the cars driven by the Economy Contingent and Creative Industry and Broadcasting Contingent.

“I woke up at 5 this morning to see the parade. It was very exciting and the best part was the sports and vintage cars,” he said after watching the full rehearsal

Another student, Sharifah Fatin Najwa Wan Muhd Najib,18, came all the way from Sungai Udang, Melaka with her family to get a sneak peek of what was in store on the actual day.

The sixth-former from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Tanjong said she was at the venue at 7 am and was thrilled to see the Malaysian Armed Forces march past and other security forces personnel looking smart and tough in their uniforms.

“This is my first time and I am delighted by the atmosphere here. I will surely be back to watch the whole show on Aug 31,” she said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hamzah Zainal Abidin, 36, said he brought along his four children to watch the rehearsal because his wife was a participant in the Banking Contingent.

“I came to feel the spirit of National Day and seeing today’s lively rehearsal I am sure there will be a bigger crowd on the actual day,” he said.

An estimated 100,000 people are expected to attend the 2023 National Day celebrations here on Thursday, Aug 31, which will start at 7.30 am.

Themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), there will be 10 contingents taking part in the march past and parade, namely Statesmanship, MADANI Malaysia Unity, Economy, Banking, Telecommunications, Creative Industry and Broadcasting, Community, National Sports, Wellbeing and National Security.

Other performances include motorcycle acrobatics by the Army Red Warriors, precision skydiving by the Royal Malaysia Police VAT69 commandos, cosplay, animation mascots and a convoy of 30 vintage cars. -Bernama