KUALA LUMPUR: The patriotic spirit of the ‘Malaysian Family’ remains vibrant as ever as we celebrate National Day under the new norm due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the second year running, says Minister of National Unity Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

She also expressed confidence the people’s love for the country would remain as strong as it was 64 years ago.

“As the saying goes, a tree stands strong because of its roots. The same goes for a country. The Malaysian Family is the heart of the nation, regardless of religion or race,“ she said in a statement in conjunction with the 64th National Day, today.

Halimah said the spirit of unity in diversity among Malaysians who reached out to each other and stood shoulder to shoulder was very much evident during the Covid-19 crisis, and celebrating this spirit of togetherness was very meaningful on this auspicious day.

She added that the struggle for the country’s independence by the heroes and heroines of the past should be forever praised and appreciated.

“As the beneficiaries (of our independent nation), let us continue to preserve peace, prosperity and Malaysia’s sovereignty for the generations to come.

“May our beloved Malaysia continue to be blessed, and may we all be endowed with strength and patience in facing these difficult times,“ she said.- Bernama