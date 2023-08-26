National Day: PPj provides 50 buses for free shuttle service, 7,652 public parking spaces

PUTRAJAYA: Those intending to attend the National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya this Aug 31 are encouraged to use public transport services to avoid congestion.

Chairman of the Logistics and Venue Preparation Committee for the 2023 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM 2023) celebrations, Datuk Parang Abai @ Thomas said the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) is providing 50 Nadiputra shuttle buses to provide free service from two locations, namely the Putrajaya Sentral Terminal (TPS), in Precinct 7 and Putrajaya International Convention Center (PICC), in Precinct 5, to the venue.

“The free shuttle bus service will be available from 4 am to 2 pm, which is in line with the operating time of the MRT Putrajaya Line train which will also start at 4 am on that day.

“The frequency rate is every 10 minutes during peak hours which are 4 am to 8.30 am and 10.30 am to 2 pm, and every 20 minutes during normal hours,“ he told Bernama.

Parang Abai, who is Deputy Director-General (Management and Socio-Economics) at the Federal Territories Department (JWP), said a total of 2,590 parking spaces are available at three locations near the pick-up point of the free shuttle bus service for visitors to leave their vehicles.

Those who want to take the shuttle bus from TPS can leave their vehicles at the Park and Ride building (1,300 spaces) and the open parking area in Precinct 7(290 spaces), while those who want to take the shuttle bus from PICC can park their vehicles at the basement level of the building which has 1,000 parking spaces.

“For those who come with their own vehicles and want to walk to the parade ground, a total of 7,652 parking spaces will be available,” he said.

He advised those going to the celebration to arrive early as the roads leading to the venue will be closed as early as 6 a.m.

Those who want to drive can leave their vehicles at the Tuanku Zainal Abidin Mosque; Federal Territory Department public parking; Suasan PJH, Millennium Monument; Myfarm in Precinct 9, PICC; public parking around the Ministry of Transport; multi-storey public parking at TPS; public parking at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Promenade Circle in Precinct 1; and public parking in Precinct 4.

“For e-hailing vehicles, passengers can be dropped off at the Iron Mosque or Kiblat Walk and Jalan Tun Hussien behind the Palace of Justice,“ he said.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be on duty to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Regarding road diversion, Parang Abai said it will start tomorrow (Sunday) to Tuesday from 5 am to 11 am to make way for training and rehearsals.

He said 18 roads will be affected, namely Jalan Perdana from Bulatan Putra; Lebuh Wawasan to Lingkaran Gemilang 1; Jalan Pembangunan from Jalan Tun Abd Razak and Jalan Permodenan; Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah to Bulatan Putra; Lebuh Setia to Jalan Perdana; Jalan Perpaduan to Lingkaran Gemilang 1; Jalan Tun Hussein to Lebuh Bestari; and Lebuh Setia to Jalan Perdana

Several roads leading to Persiaran Perdana would also be closed, namely Lebuh Saujana; Lebuh Bestari; Jalan Kemerdekaan; Jalan P3F; Jalan P2K; Jalan P3C; Jalan P2S; Jalan P2W; Jalan P2P, Lebuh Setia; and Lebuh Saujana Intersection.

On the National Day celebration on Aug 31, road diversions will be implemented from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until the parade event is over.

The roads expected to be affected are Persiaran Perdana from Bulatan Putra; Lebuh Wawasan, Lebuh Saujana, and Lebuh Bestari to Persiaran Perdana; and Jalan Pembangunan from Jalan Tun Abd Razak and Jalan Permodenan.

Other road stretches that will be affected are Jalan Tun Abd Razak and Jalan Tuanku Abd Rahman to Lebuh Wawasan; Jalan Kemerdekaan, Jalan P3F, Jalan P2K, Jalan P3C, Jalan P2S, Jalan P2W, Jalan P2P, Lebuh Setia, Lebuh Sentosa, Lebuh Wadi Ehsan to Persiaran Perdana; and Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah to Dataran Putra; Jalan Perpaduan to Lingkaran Gemilang 1; Jalan Tun Hussein to Lebuh Bestari and the Persimpangan Lebuh Saujana Intersection.

Parang Abai also advised those taking the Nadiputra Putrajaya bus service to plan their journey on Aug 31 because there will be route changes due to the closure of some main roads such as P104, P105 and P108.

For the convenience of visitors to buy food and drinks, he said, there will be two temporary hawker sites, at the parking lot in front of the Dorsett Hotel and the parking lot in front of the Energy Commission.

He said there will also be food truck sales sites on Jalan Kemerdekaan next to Menara Prisma and Jalan Lebuh Bestari.

“For those who come with families, they are advised to bring some snacks and drinking water. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a hat or an umbrella, if necessary,“ he said, adding that JWP is also providing 100 public and mobile toilets, as well as setting up 15 medical camps for the safety, convenience and comfort of visitors. - Bernama