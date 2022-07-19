National Defence allocation must be reviewed: Navy Cheif

PUTRAJAYA: Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said the allocation for national defence needed to be reviewed so that it was always in line with the national security landscape.

He said only with the development of sustainable defence assets, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) would be able to compete and enhance its countermeasures, a critical factor in ensuring the country’s sovereignty.

Mohd Reza said this when being on the guest panel of the session, National Security Landscape: Facing Current & Future Challenges’ at the 2022 National Security Conference, here, today.

According to Mohd Reza, in dealing with various emerging threats, ATM’s alertness and capability must be at the highest level at all times.

He said the development of sustainable military power was much needed even though it would take a long time, besides significant investment.

“Therefore, a robust procurement plan must be fully realised from now on to enable the ATM’s anti-resistance capabilities to be able to preserve the country’s sovereignty,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Reza said all situations that might pose a threat to the country’s sovereignty required a ‘whole government, whole of society’ (WoGoS) action.

“The WoGoS concept is important to further strengthen the aspect of preserving sovereignty through a comprehensive security approach as stated in the National Security Policy 2021-2025,” he said. - Bernama