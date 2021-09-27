National Defence and Security Industry Policy to be introduced under 12MP — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Defence and Security Industry Policy will be introduced under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) 2021-2025 to set the direction of local industries related to defence and security.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said other initiatives under the 12MP included improving preparedness, border control and enforcement, apart from efforts to increase public order.

“The safety of the people and sovereignty of the country are the fundamentals to ensure Malaysia’s peace and stability.

“Other initiatives are to enhance cyber security and defence, in addition to protecting the welfare of defence force members,” he said when tabling the 12MP in Parliament today.

He said the government would also take stricter measures to implement the overall plan and strengthen the Op Benteng to curb illegal immigrants.

Ismail Sabri said various projects would be implemented in the next five years, including the Marine Police Sea Monitoring System in five maritime territories as well as the construction of the Royal Malaysian Air Force Bare Base in Bintulu, Sarawak.

“It also includes the construction of the Armed Forces Hospital in Terendak, Melaka and improvement of maritime assets,” he said.

The prime minister said that the new army camp in Felda Sahabat, the Fifth Brigade Camp in Kota Belud and the General Operations Force camp in Beluran, Sabah, would be completed during the 12MP period.

“The government also assures the welfare of military and enforcement personnel with the provision of 10,200 new housing units and quarters that are under construction and can be occupied during the 12MP period,” he said. — Bernama