National defence must explore advanced satellite technology: ATM Cyber Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must explore advanced satellite technology for the national defence system since many countries, especially world powers, have already surged ahead in that direction.

Director-general Cyber and Electromagnetic Defence of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Rear Admiral Datuk Shamsuddin Ludin said the development of satellite technology for the national defence system, including weaponry assets, needs to adapt local expertise to ensure it is used safely.

“Viewed from the perspective of world defence analysis, there is an increase in weaponry capabilities. To what extent it is implemented (including the use of satellite weapons), we do not know, since all powers talk about a peaceful world.

“Therefore, it is important that we use satellite (technology) safely, including transmission of information and the security features used. We need to determine that the technology is our own (home-developed) and not from a foreign country,” he said after attending a Satellite Awareness Day at the ATM Haigate Complex here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the steps of the world’s major powers, especially China, who are feared to be advancing their weaponry technology via satellites.

To move in that direction, Shamsuddin said ATM will give input to the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) to be given attention to the National Space Policy 2023 (DAN 2030).

“ATM will support MYSA’s efforts in introducing new satellite-based technology for the national defence system and we are confident that the agency has also moved in that direction.

“We too have a representative in the agency and will give input to ATM that can be noted and brought into DAN 2030,” he said. - Bernama