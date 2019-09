KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the National Digital Identity (ID) will greatly benefit the people involved in the digital economic activities to carry out their business transactions safely and smoothly.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) through infographics uploaded on to the agency’s various social media platforms, stated that the implementation would protect users’ privacy through online services on any device and at any time.

“The identity verification becomes easy as users no longer have to remember different user names and passwords or bring or carry multiple tokens for the digital transaction.

“The online transactions can be done securely through various mobile or electronic devices without having to be physically present at the service counter, according to MCMC.

Thus, the implementation of the National Digital ID will enhance public confidence to conduct online transactions with the latest authentication methods, security and privacy protection.

Prior to this, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said MCMC would conduct a nine-month detailed study on the implementation of the National Digital ID capable of assisting consumers to carry out online transactions safely and entrepreneurs to expand their business. — Bernama