National Disaster Management enters early recovery phase: NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The disaster management phase across the country is currently entering the early and post-disaster recovery phases, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

NADMA in a statement today said that all State Disaster Management Committees (JPBN) and District Disaster Management Committees (JPBD) were asked to coordinate the collection of data on damage and losses suffered by the sectors involved, while the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) will coordinate the need to pump out water in flooded areas.

According to the agency, the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) will implement flood waste cleanup operations and coordinate cleanup work for states that have not adopted Act 672 (Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007).

“KPKT will carry out the repair of public infrastructure such as roads and public markets through the local authority (PBT) and as for the repair and construction of new houses, all PKOB must immediately submit a list of victims’ names to the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) for further action,“ said NADMA.

Meanwhile, NADMA added that the overall flood situation in the Peninsula has improved and until 4 pm today, there was a significant drop in the number of flood victims at temporary evacuation centres (PPS), i.e. 41,539 victims in 194 PPS compared to 58,054 victims in 316 PPS, yesterday.

The number of PPS in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor showed a drop as well, but the number of evacuees in large capacity PPS in Pasir Mas district, Kelantan is still consistent.

However, according to NADMA, based on the daily thunderstorm warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), there is a risk of flash floods in low-lying areas.

“High-impact weather is predicted to occur in Sabah starting tomorrow, potentially bringing heavy rain and the risk of floods and other rainstorm disasters in the state’s districts, therefore the preparedness of all parties needs to be upgraded,“ according to the statement.

According to NADMA, based on MET Malaysia’s Weather Forecast this afternoon, the ongoing monsoon is expected to continue until Dec 27, and potentially bring strong winds, large waves and continuous rain in Sabah and Sarawak as well as the waters of the South China Sea.

“That situation can increase the intensity of rain in the area. PKOB in Sabah and Sarawak are asked to be ready to face any possibility of flooding,“ according to the statement.

NADMA added that according to data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) until 4 pm today, the current level of river water on the east coast of the Peninsula showed a downward trend compared to yesterday with only four stations at the danger level and three at the warning level.

Rivers at the danger level are Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat and in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, Kelantan; as well as the Sungai Kemaman at Paya Paman Pump House, Kemaman and the Nerus River in Kampung Jeram, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu.

The warning level involves Sungai Pahang in Lubok Paku, Maran and Paloh Inai, Pekan, as well as Sungai Keratong in Jalan Kota Bahagia, Rompin both in Pahang.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded an upward trend in river water when three rivers reached warning level, namely the Sungai Similajau in Bintulu; Sungai Punan Bah B, Kapit and Sungai Kaki Wong, Betong, while Sungai Kuala Balingian in Mukah is at the danger level. - Bernama