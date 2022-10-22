National Environment Day celebration to be held in Kuantan today

KUALA LUMPUR: Various activities have been lined up in conjunction with the national-level celebration of the National Environment Day 2022 (HASN 2022) which will be held today in Kuantan, Pahang.

The opening ceremony to be held at the Kuantan City Council Hall will be officiated by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) said various activities will be held such as a recycled material design contest, recycled waste collection drive, Islam and Environment book launch and the national-level Sustainable Schools Environmental Award presentation ceremony, among others.

“Other activities include an e-waste collection campaign, picking up litter and exercising (KUDAH) and a five-kilometre Gambut Run which will be participated by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah,” read the statement.

Themed ‘Alam Sekitar Tanggungjawab Bersama’ (Environment is a Shared Responsibility), the National Environment Day is an annual event that falls on Oct 21. - Bernama