National Food Security Committee looks into expansion of Madani Agro sales

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation status and proposal to expand the Madani Agro sales to ensure food is affordable and accessible to consumers were discussed in the Executive Committee Meeting on the National Food Security Policy today.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu in a statement today, said the meeting he chaired was attended by representatives from various ministries and agencies who have been tasked to draft a proposal for a more holistic national food security and a strategic plan to deal with food security issues.

“The ideas and recommendations made in this meeting will be finetuned and improved before it is presented to the Cabinet Committee on National Food Security Policy for consideration.

“In line with the Malaysia Madani concept, it is the responsibility of all parties to ensure that the country’s food security level is stable and sustainable as food security is a shared responsibility,“ read the statement.

Mohamad said other initiatives discussed in the meeting were the status of the proposed National Dairy Industry Development Programme through the Integrated Dairy Farm Development Project in Chuping, Perlis by Fresh Milk Ventures Sdn Bhd and a review of the use of bio and organic fertilisers to increase rice production.

The implementation status of the 2024 Agricultural Census with an allocation of RM230 million for the period 2023 to 2025 was also discussed in the meeting. - Bernama