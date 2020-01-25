National Heritage Department finds ancient iron smelting site

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Heritage Department, which is conducting archaeological excavation near Sungai Muda in Kampung Padang Chicak, Jeneri, Sik, Kedah, since last Jan 3 has found an ancient iron ore smelting site in the area.

In a statement here today, JWN said the discovery of the site was very significant because of their high archaeological features in our efforts to provide evidence on iron smelting activities along Sungai Muda.

“This discovery is of great value for the country’s archaeological data and should be preserved as one of the sources of knowledge in understanding the past civilization in the country,” it said.

It said during the excavation work at the site, JWN also found other artifacts, including a water container, pieces of pottery, stone tools and burning waste, which are evidence to proof the presence of iron smelting activities there.

Following the discovery, JWN is hoping to include the artifacts found in the area for display at the Archaeological Heritage Gallery to be built at the Sungai Batu Archaeological Complex Site, it said.

According to JWN, the research and conservation work at the archaeological site along Sungai Muda were also carried out by Universiti Sains Malaysia, which has been issued licence under Section 86 of the National Heritage Act 2005.

JWN will also work with agencies such as the Kedah Land and District Office, the police and the Drainage and Irrigation Department in ensuring safety of the site.

It also called for public cooperation to report to the District officer or the Heritage Commissioner should they find any historical items along Sungai Muda. — Bernama