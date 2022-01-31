National leaders extend condolences to Abdul Rahman’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Several national leaders have expressed their condolences to the family of former Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sulaiman (pix) who passed away yesterday.

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak described Abdul Rahman as an experienced figure who was well-liked in the media industry.

According to Najib, when he was the sixth Prime Minister, the deceased had served in the Prime Minister’s Department and the Prime Minister’s Office with his communications team.

“My condolences to his family. Let us pray for his soul to be placed among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Abdul Rahman, who was the 10th chairman of Bernama, died of a heart attack at the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, Cheras here at about 4 pm. He was 75.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the late Abdul Rahman was a good friend since the Umno days.

“I pray that his soul is placed among the pious and those who do good deeds. My condolences to the family of the late Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sulaiman,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid described Abdul Rahman’s passing as a loss to the field of journalism.

“May his soul be placed among the believers. My condolences to his family,” he said in a post on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed described Abdul Rahman as a man of calibre who had extensive experience in the field of journalism and understood the country’s political situation.

He said Abdul Rahman’s contribution and services as a journalist and member of parliament had a huge impact on the country. — Bernama