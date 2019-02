SEREMBAN: More than 15,000 people are expected to join the Malaysia Open House event held in conjunction with Chinese New Year at Dataran Centrio Seremban 2 here on Feb 17.

Chairman of the state Women Affairs, Family and Committee Action Committee Nicole Tan Lee Koon said the event was a national annual event organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

She said the event which will be launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was aimed at fostering unity and understand between people of various races and to boost the spirit of Malaysia Baru.

It will also showcase local Chinese New Year festival traditions.

“There will be various events during the celebration. Other than performances by artistes, activities include a Cheongsam parade, Zumba performance and a CNY Idol competition, which will be held from 8.30am until 10.30pm,“ she said in a press conference here today.

Tan added that as part of the celebrations Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and all state exco members would join the “Titik Sentuhan” programme and meet with about 300 senior citizens at the Pusat Aktiviti Warga Emas, Sikamat at 5pm on Feb 17.

He said the event was to fete the senior citizens who are of various races, and to enjoy the Chinese New Year celebrations together.

“We should not forget those who are less fortunate, which is why we organised a special programme for all Pakatan Harapan leaders to meet the senior citizens at the centre,“ she said. — Bernama