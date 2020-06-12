National Library to reopen June 16

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Library (PNM) will resume most of its services starting this Tuesday, said its director-general Maizan Ismail.

Maizan said in a statement today that the reopening was in line with the implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Among the services to be resumed at the PNM Tower in Jalan Tun Razak, here, are the Information and Membership Registration counters; Deposit of Act Material and Services to Publishers counters; Malaysian and Foreign Reference Centre as well as National Centre for Malay Manuscripts.

She said lending services for adults at Wisma Sejarah will be resumed from Tuesdays to Saturdays starting this Tuesday.

Maizan said the community and rural libraries under the supervision of PNM nationwide would also reopen on Tuesday.

At the same time, she reminded visitors to adopt the new normal approach and follow the standard operating procedures set by the government. - Bernama