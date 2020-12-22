National Library to reopen tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Library of Malaysia (PNM) including the Community Library will reopen to visitors on Wednesday (Dec 23).

PNM director-general Maizan Ismail in a statement yesterday informed that the Information and Membership Registration Counter, Malaysian and Overseas Reference Centres as well as Adult Loan Services at Menara PNM and Wisma Sejarah will operate from 10am to 5pm every Tuesday to Saturday.

The Perkhidmatan Penyerahan Bahan Akta (PPTN) and access to publishers namely International Standard Book Number (ISBN), International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) and Pengkatalogan Dalam Penerbitan (PDP) in Anjung Bestari will also operate from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, while the National Centre for Malay Manuscripts at Menara PNM is from 10am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.

The opening hours for Bukit Damansara Public Library, Mahkota Cheras Community Library (BMC Mall), AEON Community Library at AEON AU2, Setiawangsa, Buku2U@ Radia Library (Radia, Bukit Jelutong) and UTC Keramat Community Library (Mini UTC , Keramat Mall) is from 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday.

At the same time, Maizan advised visitors to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) and the new normal. He also informed that the Fine Free Programme had been extended until Jan 31, next year. — Bernama