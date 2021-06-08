National Marine Litter Roadmap being drafted

PUTRAJAYA: The Environment and Water Ministry is drafting a National Marine Litter Roadmap as an effort to ensure that the country’s seas and marine resources are conserved, its minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) said.

When completed, the plan will help the ministry develop a system capable of identifying plastic waste pollution hotspots so that suitable actions can be taken to solve the issue.

“Besides physical pollution, microplastics found in marine life have the potential of contaminating the food chain if left unchecked.

“With this plan in the future, the ministry hopes to secure assistance from all stakeholders, ministries and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) involved in solid waste management, including plastic waste to ensure our success in reducing plastic waste,” he added.

Tuan Ibrahim made the comments when officiating a webinar entitled ‘Global Warming: Impact on Polar and Tropical Regions’ in conjunction with World Ocean Day 2021 and Coral Triangle Day organised by the Sultan Mizan Antarctica Research Foundation online today.

He hoped that the plan would ensure the sustainability of the marine ecosystem and contribute to the security of the food chain and incomes of the coastal communities through tourism activities.

He said Malaysia, as a member of the Coral Triangle initiative, together with five other countries, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, the Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste, have begun cooperating to tackle the challenges of marine management in the Coral Triangle region.

“Realising the contributions of the marine ecosystem and the threats it faces, it is vital for Malaysia to review our targets in supporting the noble efforts of the government to preserve the ecosystem,” he said. — Bernama