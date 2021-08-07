National Month, Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign launched nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign was launched today, albeit low-key due to the Covid-19 threat.

Initially planned to be held in Terengganu, the national-level event was later moved to Wisma Berita, Angkasapuri in Kuala Lumpur.

The launching was held virtually, adhering to the National Security Council standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The event kicked off with an interview with Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah themed “Enliven the National Month and Jalur Gemilang”, followed by a speech by Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, as the event’s joint-organiser.

After a segment called “Ekspresi Merdeka” again featuring Saifuddin, a message by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was aired on all terrestrial televisions and streamed on Merdeka 360 Facebook page, Information Department Facebook and RTM Klik at 10.30am.

Meanwhile, in Johor, 150 Jalur Gemilang were distributed to the people of Mersing to enliven the spirit of patriotism.

Jointly organised by the Information Department, Fisheries Development Authority and Endau state assemblyman Alwiyah Talib, the launch was a simple affair under the new norm.

Alwiyah said 50 Jalur Gemilang were distributed among the fishermen in the district for them to fly the flag as a sign of patriotism and love for the country.

In Melaka, the people were urged to express their patriotism by flying the Jalur Gemilang at every residence, office, and even their vehicle.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the state government encouraged online activities related to independence during the pandemic following the prescribed SOPs.

“The spirit of independence must be instilled to inspire all, to safeguard the harmony, prosperity and unity among the people in the state,” he said in his message to public servants on his official Facebook account.

Meanwhile, in George Town, several programmes had been lined up to celebrate the National Month under the new norm during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the programmes included hoisting flags at premises, Info On Wheels, and the distribution of Jalur Gemilang at designated spots in the state.

And in Kota Kinabalu, State Information Director, Nadzerah Abdullah said, the Jalur Gemilang campaign in Sabah will be held in conjunction with the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) via IOW, adding that several activities had been planned until September. — Bernama