National month launch: PDRM to offer 50% summons discount

The offer will be available at Booth No 8 at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah in Meru Raya from 8.30 am to 3 pm this Sunday.

IPOH: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be offering a 50 percent discount for selected traffic summonses in conjunction with the launch of the 2023 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign.

According to a poster uploaded on the Merdeka360 Facebook page, the offer will be available at Booth No 8 at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah in Meru Raya from 8.30 am to 3 pm this Sunday (July 16), with payments in cash only.

It said all summonses were eligible for a discount except for accidents, non-compoundable summonses, those issued during Op Selamat, for court hearings, or related to heavy vehicles, dangerous cutting or line cutting offences and using the emergency lane.

Summonses issued for failure to comply with traffic lights, cutting on double lines and modification of vehicle exhaust are also not eligible for discount.

Meanwhile, various programmes will be held at the venue from tomorrow until Sunday, including the 6,600 Unity Steps, the launching ceremony of the 2023 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign and the flagging off of the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy.

The National Day celebration on Aug 31 will be held at Dataran Putrajaya, while the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 will take place in Kuching, Sarawak. - Bernama